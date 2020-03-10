CBU faculty member and student self-quarantine during coronavirus outbreak

March 10, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christian Brothers Univerisity released an update Tuesday that a faculty member and a student at the university have self-quarantined as a precaution.

According to officials at CBU, the faculty member traveled to a high-risk nation amid the COVID-19 outbreak and self-quarantined when they arrived home.

CBU says the faculty remember will teach classes off-campus, online during the 14-day quarantine period.

The CBU student has been quarantined due to having a “brief interaction” with the patient that tested positive for COVID-19 in Memphis.

CBU says neither the faculty member or the student have tested positive for COVID-19 nor have shown any symptoms related to the virus.

There are more than 70 people in Shelby County that have been quarantined after coming in contact with the Memphis patient and 7 confirmed cases of the virus in Tennessee.

