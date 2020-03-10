City of West Memphis discussing coronavirus prevention plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphis and Crittenden County leaders joined representatives from the state health department, local schools and regional and state agencies Tuesday to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts.
West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon said there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Arkansas.
McClendon said he is working with the city’s human resources department to implement a sick day waiver for anyone who may need to be quarantined under doctor’s orders.
Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.
