City of West Memphis discussing coronavirus prevention plans

West Memphis city leaders and Arkansas Dept. of Health discuss coronavirus
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT - Updated March 10 at 11:11 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphis and Crittenden County leaders joined representatives from the state health department, local schools and regional and state agencies Tuesday to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon said there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Arkansas.

McClendon said he is working with the city’s human resources department to implement a sick day waiver for anyone who may need to be quarantined under doctor’s orders.

Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.

Watch in the player above or click here if you’re watching in the app.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.