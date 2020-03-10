‘God was with us’: Firefighters taken to hospital after crash involving semi on I-55

‘God was with us’: Firefighters taken to hospital after crash involving semi on I-55
Marion Fire Department crash with semi on I-55 (Source: Marion Fire Department)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 10, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT - Updated March 10 at 11:59 AM

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Multiple firefighters were taken to the hospital after an accident on I-55 in Arkansas.

Crews were responding to a vehicle accident on I-55 near mile marker 24 around 7:00 Monday evening.

While crews were clearing the scene, a fire engine was involved in an accident with a semi-truck.

According to the Marion Fire Department, four personnel were inside the truck at the time of the accident. Everyone aboard was taken to the hospital, including the driver of the semi.

On behalf of our fire department, I want to thank everyone for your prayers, texts and calls. Last night around 7pm we...

Posted by Marion Fire Department on Tuesday, March 10, 2020

The firefighters and driver of the semi only suffered minor injures. A Facebook post by the fire department reads, “God was with us for sure.”

As of 3:00 Tuesday morning, three firefighters were released from the hospital and one remained for further testing.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.