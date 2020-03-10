‘God was with us’: Firefighters taken to hospital after crash involving semi on I-55

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Multiple firefighters were taken to the hospital after an accident on I-55 in Arkansas.
Crews were responding to a vehicle accident on I-55 near mile marker 24 around 7:00 Monday evening.
While crews were clearing the scene, a fire engine was involved in an accident with a semi-truck.
According to the Marion Fire Department, four personnel were inside the truck at the time of the accident. Everyone aboard was taken to the hospital, including the driver of the semi.
The firefighters and driver of the semi only suffered minor injures. A Facebook post by the fire department reads, “God was with us for sure.”
As of 3:00 Tuesday morning, three firefighters were released from the hospital and one remained for further testing.
