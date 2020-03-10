Grizzlies about to get healthier

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies said help is on the way, as far as their roster is concerned in the push of the playoffs.
The team announcing today both starting power forward Jeran Jackson, Jr., and wing Justise Winslow, could return within the next week from injuries.
Winslow, whom the Grizzlies acquired from Miami at the trade deadline for Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill, was assigned to practice with the G-League affiliate Memphis Hustle before being recalled to the Grizzlies.
Winslow has been out since Jan. 8 with a back injury. Triple J has been working out with the Grizz and taking part in individual pre-game workouts over the past week.
He’s recovering from a left knee sprain suffered at the Lakers Feb. 21. Their return will be key to Memphis keeping the 8th and final playoff spot in the west.
The Grizzlies have a four-game lead with 18 left in the regular season. A third player, Brandon Clark, is expected to return later with a quadriceps injury.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.