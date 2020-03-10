Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
St. Jude limits visits, cancels events as virus precautions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is limiting visits, calling off conferences, and restricting patient and family events after the coronavirus was confirmed in the county that includes Memphis, Tennessee. The hospital released a list of policies after Shelby County health officials said Sunday that one person who traveled out of state but not out of the country had contracted coronavirus. Officials say the patient is in good condition. Three other cases have been confirmed in Middle Tennessee. That includes one announced Monday by the state health department. State officials have asked that Tennessee insurance carriers waive coronavirus testing costs.
SEVERE WEATHER-TENNESSEE
Tornado relief agencies ask volunteers to take a day off
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville nonprofits were so overwhelmed with volunteers and donations for tornado relief over the weekend that they had to ask helpers to take a day off. Hands on Nashville operates as a clearing house for volunteers. It posted on its blog Saturday that several projects had been finished and did not need volunteers on Sunday. The Community Resource Center stopped taking donations on Sunday in order to process and distribute what they already had. The National Weather Services has said the storm that killed 24 people in Tennessee the pre-dawn hours last Tuesday spawned ten tornadoes.
MISSING GIRL-TENNESSEE
Investigator: Body had 'exact clothing' as missing toddler
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An investigator has revealed new details about the discovery of a child's body on property belonging to relatives of a Tennessee woman whose daughter went missing. WJHL-TV reports a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agent testified that the clothing found on the child's body was the exact clothing Megan Boswell said her 15-month-old daughter Evelyn Boswell was wearing when the toddler went missing. The revelation was made at a quickly-arranged court hearing Monday. A judge raised Megan Boswell's bond to $150,000. She is charged with filing a false report in the case. An autopsy of the body found Friday is still pending.
SEVERE WEATHER-TORNADO DEATH FAMILY
Alabama tornado victim's family helps Tennesseans recover
BEAUREGARD, Ala. (AP) — The grandparents of the youngest victim of a deadly tornado in Alabama have traveled to Tennessee to help those affected by storms that hit exactly one year after their family tragedy. Six-year-old Armando “AJ” Hernandez Jr. died in the tornado that tore through Beauregard, Alabama, on March 3, 2019. WTVM-TV reports his grandparents, Bobby and Leanne Kidd, went to Tennessee on Friday to give supplies to victims of the March 3, 2020, tornado. The couple planned to stay in Tennessee for two days and then return again in April to offer more help.
STATE PARKS-FREE HIKES
Tennesse State Parks offering free hikes to mark spring
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Spring is approaching, and that means Tennessee's state parks are scheduling another day of free hikes. Officials said Monday that all 56 of Tennessee's state parks will offer Spring Hikes guided by a ranger on March 21. Hikes of all difficulties will be available. Hikers are urged to have sturdy footwear and bring water, snacks, and even hiking sticks. State parks also offer free hikes on National Trails Day, National Public Lands Day, after Thanksgiving Day and to mark the new year. Participants can find a hike on the Tennessee State Parks website.
THREE KILLED-TENNESSEE
Police arrest man accused of slaying 3 women in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee have arrested a suspect accused of shooting three women to death in one night. Knoxville police said in a statement that they found the first victim dead in a road around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities said the woman had multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Officers found two other women slain in a home several miles away later that morning. Police said investigators identified 24-year-old Desmon Rhea as a suspect and took him into custody about 12 hours after the first victim was found. He's being held without bond pending formal charges. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.