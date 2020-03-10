Mainly clouds today but rain & storms possible tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Light showers east will continue to move out this afternoon and most of the day will be cloudy. There may be some breaks in the clouds and temperatures will fair cooler behind the front. It will remain cloudy tonight with a stray shower possible tonight.
THE REST OF TODAY: Cloudy. High: 65. Winds will be northwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20%. Low: 51. Winds northeast 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. 60% chance of showers & storms. High: 71. Winds southwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Rain will return on Wednesday late morning along with a few storms and rain could last through the evening. A few storms could have gusty winds and frequent lightning. There will also be a chance of showers on Thursday. Showers will linger in north Mississippi Friday morning, but rain will become more widespread by Friday evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday, but drop down to the lower 60s Friday.
WEEKEND: Unfortunately, there will still be a potential for some rain over the weekend. Best chances for rain will be on Saturday morning and afternoon, but there will be a chance for drizzle through Sunday morning. We will get a break from the rain in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s over the weekend.
