6 MFD employees briefly quarantined over COVID-19 scare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A spokesman for the Memphis Fire Department said Tuesday that half a dozen employees were briefly quarantined after a coronavirus scare.
Lieutenant Wayne Cooke says after a thorough evaluation the situation was deemed safe and the employees were released from quarantine.
It's not clear what prompted the scare.
There is currently only one confirmed case of COVID-19 in west Tennessee. That patient is being treated at Baptist Memorial Hospital and is in good condition, according to hospital officials.
On Monday, Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said there were more than 100 people who came into contact with the patient, and as of Monday afternoon more than 70 of those contacts were placed under cautionary quarantines, including a Shelby County Schools employee, a University of Tennessee Health Science Center faculty member and two students at Southwest Tennessee Community College.
Tennessee has six confirmed cases of coronavirus, most of which are in middle Tennessee.
Right now there are no cases in Arkansas or Mississippi.
