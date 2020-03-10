Mississippi State sweeps Magnolia Hoops Awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a maroon sweep for the top college basketball players in the Magnolia State. Both the C-Spire Howell Trophy, and the Gillom Trophy go to Mississippi State Bulldogs.
State’s Reggie Perry wins the Howell Trophy, coincidentally, named after former Bulldog great Bailey Howell. The 6′10 sophomore put up the numbers this season, averaging a double-double with 17.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, ad 2.3 assists per game.
Perry is an SEC Player of the Year candidate, and a top 5 finalist for the Karl Malone Award which given to the nation’s top power forward by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Mississippi State’s Rickea Jackson earns the Gillom Trophy for Women.
