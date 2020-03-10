NBA schedules meeting on coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the spread of coronavirus on the minds of every organization throughout the county, the NBA could be on the verge of taking drastic steps to prevent the spread of the disease.
The NBA recently informed all 30 teams it may become necessary to play games in arenas without fans as a means of preventing the virus’ spread, and there’s a growing concern around the league that the plan will actually be enacted.
Multiple media reports said the NBA has scheduled a conference call with team owners and executives for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the coronavirus outbreak.
The belief is there’s a real chance the league will inform teams they need to begin playing games with only “essential personnel” in their arenas.
Several players, like Boston’s Kemba Walker, said he’d rather see the NBA cancel regular-season games than play with no fans in the stands, and reportedly, he’s not the only one.
The Grizzlies, along with the NBA, continue to monitor the spread of the coronavirus and small changes have come at FedExForum, like adding extra hand sanitzers statons throughout the arena.
The NBA has also recommended that players be wary of signing autographs or shaking hands with fans to minimize the potential spread of the virus.
Memphis hosts the Orlando Magic Tuesday night at FedExForum.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.