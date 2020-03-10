2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tennessee; state total now at 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in middle Tennessee Tuesday.
The state’s total number of confirmed cases stands at six, including one patient currently being treated at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.
More than 70 people are in quarantine after coming into contact with the Memphis patient, including a Shelby County Schools employee, a University of Tennessee Health Science Center faculty member and two students at Southwest Tennessee Community College.
State health officials have not given the exact locations of the most recent confirmed cases, but two coronavirus patients are in Davidson and Williamson counties.
There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arkansas or Mississippi.
The Shelby County Health Department would like members of the general public to take simple steps to reduce the spread of coronavirus:
- Washing hands with liquid soap and water, and rubbing for at least 20 seconds, or using alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water are not available;
- Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;
- Staying home if you are sick, especially with respiratory symptoms.
- Regularly cleaning surfaces touched by many people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people 60 and up and individuals with underlying chronic health conditions should stay at home as much as possible and avoid crowds.
The CDC also states wearing face masks is not necessary for the general public and may not provide protection from the virus.
For more information from the CDC, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.