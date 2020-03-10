Quiet night ahead, but storms possible Wednesday

By Spencer Denton | March 10, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 3:38 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will give way to some brief clearing this evening. Temperatures will hold in the low 60s.

TONIGHT: Expect a partly cloudy sky overnight with increasing clouds by sunrise. Lows will be in the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and storms by late morning, tapering off in the afternoon. A few could be severe with gusty wind or small hail. Highs will reach the upper 60s. Winds will turn northwest at 5-10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: There will also be a chance for a few showers on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s at the end of the week.

WEEKEND: Unfortunately, rain will still be possible over the weekend with scattered showers or storms. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

