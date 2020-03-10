Quiet night ahead, but storms possible Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will give way to some brief clearing this evening. Temperatures will hold in the low 60s.
TONIGHT: Expect a partly cloudy sky overnight with increasing clouds by sunrise. Lows will be in the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.
TOMORROW: Scattered showers and storms by late morning, tapering off in the afternoon. A few could be severe with gusty wind or small hail. Highs will reach the upper 60s. Winds will turn northwest at 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will also be a chance for a few showers on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s at the end of the week.
WEEKEND: Unfortunately, rain will still be possible over the weekend with scattered showers or storms. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees Saturday and Sunday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.