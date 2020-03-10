Rain chances continue through the weekend

REST OF THE WEEK: Rain will move back in on Wednesday late morning and stick around through the evening. Showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon. A few storms could have gusty winds and frequent lightning. There will also be a chance for showers on Thursday. Showers will linger in north Mississippi Friday morning, but rain will become more widespread by Friday evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday, but drop down to the lower 60s Friday.