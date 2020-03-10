Rain chances continue through the weekend

Showers will be possible this morning, but the rain will be east of the area by 10 am. The rest of the day will be dry with some breaks in the clouds. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s. It will be cloudy and mostly dry tonight with low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. High: 65. Winds will be northwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Low: 51. Winds northeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Rain will move back in on Wednesday late morning and stick around through the evening. Showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon. A few storms could have gusty winds and frequent lightning. There will also be a chance for showers on Thursday. Showers will linger in north Mississippi Friday morning, but rain will become more widespread by Friday evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday, but drop down to the lower 60s Friday.
WEEKEND: Unfortunately, there will still be a potential for some rain over the weekend. Best chances for rain will be on Saturday morning and afternoon, but there will be a chance for drizzle through Sunday morning. We will get a break from the rain in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s over the weekend.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.