2 Southwest Tennessee students quarantined following exposure to Shelby County COVID-19 patient

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Southwest Tennessee Community College students are self-quarantined after they were exposed to the patient being treated for COVID-19 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.
According to university officials, the students were notified Monday that they came in contact with the patient while performing their clinical rotation at Baptist.
The students are not allowed to return to class until March 18 -- as long as there are no signs of symptoms.
Out of an abundance of caution, STCC is closing the Allied Health Building through March 18 to disinfect and clean the building where both students attended class days before they were notified of their contact with the patient.
In a statement released by the college Monday night officials are working to monitor new information about the virus.
“Southwest continues to vigilantly monitor and respond to new information regarding the COVID-19 outbreak. Our priority is the health and safety of the Southwest community and public at large. Regular updates are provided to all stakeholders and the College has launched a coronavirus website that serves as an information hub to the campus community and beyond.”
