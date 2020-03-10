Tigers Achiuwa earns final freshman of the week award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Precious Achiuwa has all but wrapped up freshman of the year in the American Athletic Conference.
Achiuwa was named Freshman of the Week for the seventh time this season, way more than anybody else in the league.
He’s also made the weekly honor roll four times. Precious averaged a double-double with 19.5 points and 15.5 rebounds in a 1-1 week for the Tigers.
He posted his 18th double-double of the season with 25 points and 15 rebounds against Houston Sunday.
Achiuwa is the only freshman in the nation averaging a double-double. The Tigers play East Carolina in the AAC Tournament Thursday night at 9 p.m. in Forth Worth, Texas.
WMC Action News 5′s Cassie Carlson will be there beginning Tuesday to bring you all the tournament action.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.