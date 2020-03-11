Body recovered from Tennessee River believed to be 1 of 3 missing boaters from Obion County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 17-day search for three missing boaters from Obion County has resulted in the recovery of one body from the Tennessee River Tuesday afternoon.
TWRA says 43-year old Kenneth Driver and two 15-year-old boys were last seen in a picture taken above the Pickwick Dam the morning of February 22 at a fishing tournament.
According to TWRA, the body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Memphis for an autopsy and identification.
Officials with Obion County Schools said the three missing boaters missed the tournament weigh-in but organizers believed they left early. They weren’t reported missing until around 9 p.m. Sunday.
Just days after the search began, TWRA found 20-foot bass boat belonging to the boaters and transitioned its rescue operation to a recovery operation.
Multiple agencies along with TWRA have been focusing their search efforts on a 14-mile stretch of the Tennessee River just a few miles past the Pickwick Dam where the boat was found.
