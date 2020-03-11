Dry & cool morning, storms arrive this afternoon

We will have sunshine this morning, but clouds will build in quickly as a cold front moves towards the area. There will be a chance for thunderstorms along the front between 11 am and 3 pm. Some storms could have gusty winds and hail. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s this afternoon and then drop to the upper 50s tonight. Scattered showers will be possible this evening, especially in north Mississippi.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 80%. High: 64. Winds will be southeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40%. Low: 57. Winds south 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: As the front stalls to our south, there will also be a chance for showers on Thursday. Another cold front will arrive on Thursday night and bring a chance for heavy rain and storms into early Friday morning. The rest of the day will feature showers. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s tomorrow but drop to around 60 degrees Friday.
WEEKEND: Unfortunately, there will still be a potential for some rain over the weekend. The best chances for rain will be on Saturday morning and afternoon, but there will be a chance for drizzle through Sunday morning. We will get a break from the rain in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s over the weekend.
NEXT WEEK: We will also have a chance for showers on Monday and Tuesday next week. High temperatures will climb to the mid-60s Monday and lower 70s Tuesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.