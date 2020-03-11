Grizzles come to terms with latest coronavirus impact on NBA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the Memphis Grizzlies are trying to make it to the post season, a win over the Magic Tuesday night at FedExForum, would have helped as the coronavirus takes over the nation.
Griz players, and those around the rest of the NBA, are wondering if they’ll have a season to keep playing for.
The coronavirus has the league considering all types of options to prevent its spread -- even playing games with no fans in the stands!
That possibility is something Griz players reacted to Tuesday ahead of their game.
“Some players agree, some players disagree, but, I mean it would be pretty funny but, to play without a bunch of fans in the arena, but, if it comes to that, and it’s the best safety hazard for us, then I guess it’s what we gotta do," said forward Kyle Anderson.
“I mean, I can’t control what they decide," said Ja Morant. “I mean, my job is just to go out there and play. Definitely a serious matter, y’know..tough time. Um, our health is very important.”
“As I say, we just gotta stay safe, you know, stay healthy. Nobody wants people to get sick. So, we gotta follow protocol, like I said,” said center Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA owners will meet via conference call Wednesday to talk about what to do next.
