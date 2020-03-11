Grizzlies fall to Magic at home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With what the Memphis Grizzlies have coming up on the road in the next couple weeks, they really need to pull a win out of their hat against the Orlando Magic Wednesday night at the FedExForum.
The Spurs, Bucks, and Celtics are in the future, but, the prestidigitation starts Wednesday night on Beale Street against their counterparts in the east.
The Magic are trying to hold on to the eighth spot just like Memphis in the West. The Grizzlies getting the bench into it early on, namely in the form of Josh Jackson.
Jackson has averaged at least 17 points in the last two games, and he’s back at it in this one.
The fourth overall pick out of Kansas showing off his overall game, 15 for Jackson, with six assists. He gets plenty of help from Big Man Jonas Valanciunas.
JV on a roll lately, keeps it going with 27 points and 16 rebounds as the Grizzlies build as much as a 17 point first-half lead.
However, the Magic battle back behind their own big man Nicola Vucevic.
Vucevic’s play in the paint, plus Terrence Ross 18 point fourth quarter, get Orlando over the Hump, finally catching Memphis in the fourth and going on to win it, final score 20-115.
The Grizzlies, now 32-33, hit the road for a big one at the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday night.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.