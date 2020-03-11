Health officials working to fight social stigma surrounding coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials are urging the public not to develop social stigma towards certain people in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
"The virus has equal opportunity to attack any human being," said Greater Memphis United Chinese Association Board Member Jinliang Cai.
Cai says there are reports of some groups of people experiencing stigma because of the fear and anxiety surrounding COVID-19.
“People must understand to respect facts and science, not react to really prejudice and biased actions,” said Cai.
According to the CDC, people of Asian descent, people who have traveled and emergency responders or health care professionals may be experiencing stigma because of the latest coronavirus outbreak.
The disease was first detected in China and has now been detected in more than 100 locations internationally, including in the United States.
On Tuesday, the director of the CDC said using the word Chinese as a way to describe the coronavirus is wrong.
The CDC says stigmatized groups may be subject to avoidance or rejection, denials of health care, education, housing or employment and physical violence.
Cai says nationwide he's seen reports of businesses and individuals being targeted, but hasn't heard of any cases here in the Memphis area. Cai says he reached out to some Chinese restaurants, but none have seen a negative impact as of now.
“By the end of the day, we really want to support each other during a time of crisis,” said Cai.
Cai also says this is an opportunity to teach children about the virus so they don't develop stigma at an early age and are educated on what coronavirus is.
Health officials say we can counter stigma during COVID-19 by sharing accurate information, maintaining privacy of those seeking health care, and speaking out against negative behaviors.
