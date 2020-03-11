WATCH: Infectious disease expert at Memphis hospital answers questions about coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South infectious disease specialist is answering questions about COVID-19.
Dr. Steve Threlkeld is co-director of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis’ infectious prevention program.
One of Tennessee’s seven confirmed cases is a patient at Baptist Memorial Hospital. Threlkeld said earlier this week the patient is in good condition.
County health officials said the patient acquired the virus through travel within the U.S., but it’s not clear what states the individual visited.
Memphis’ coronavirus case prompted quarantines for more than 70 people in Tennessee and Mississippi, including a Shelby County Schools employee, a UT Health Science Center faculty member, two students at Southwest Community College and a student at Christian Brothers University.
A CBU faculty member has also self-quarantined after returning from a high-risk country.
The Tennessee Department of Health has tested 57 people statewide for COVID-19. In addition to the Memphis case, there are four cases in Williamson County, one case in Davidson County and one case in Sullivan County.
There are now more than 1,000 confirmed cases in the United States, according to the CDC.
