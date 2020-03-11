Memphis VA closely monitoring patient for coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis VA Medical Center has just released a statement concerning a patient.
According to officials, one veteran is being closely monitored for COVID-19. Currently, the VA has not tested anyone positive for the virus.
The VA further explained they are following CDC guidelines for intake precautions. Everyone who enters the campus will be pre-screened, meaning patients will be asked three questions.
- Do you have a fever or worsening cough or flu-like symptoms?
- Have you traveled to China, Japan, Italy, Iran or South Korea in the last 14 days?
- Have you been in close contact with someone, including health care workers, confirmed to have the coronavirus disease?
One person has tested positive for coronavirus in Memphis, seven total have been confirmed positive in the state of Tennessee.
The Shelby County Health Department would like members of the general public to take simple steps to reduce the spread of coronavirus:
- Washing hands with liquid soap and water, and rubbing for at least 20 seconds, or using alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water are not available;
- Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;
- Staying home if you are sick, especially with respiratory symptoms.
- Regularly cleaning surfaces touched by many people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people 60 and up and individuals with underlying chronic health conditions should stay at home as much as possible and avoid crowds.
The CDC also states wearing face masks is not necessary for the general public and may not provide protection from the virus.
