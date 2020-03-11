More clouds, mild temps and chances for showers or storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect more off and on clouds through the evening with a passing downpour possible, mainly in north Mississippi. Temperatures will hold in the 60s.
OVERNIGHT: Expect a mostly cloudy sky overnight with a few downpours possible. Lows will be in the upper 50s to around 60. Winds will be out of the east at 5 mph.
TOMORROW: Clouds with a little sun during the day. Windy at times. A passing shower or storm possible, but it will be mainly dry through early afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers and storms will move through early in the evening, especially after sunset. A few storms could be strong with gusty wind or hail. Winds southwest at 15-25 mph.
FRIDAY: High temperatures will be in the lower 60s at the end of the week with more isolated showers or storms possible.
WEEKEND: Unfortunately, rain is likely again over the weekend with scattered showers or storms, especially on Saturday. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees both days with lows around 50.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
