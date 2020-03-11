Crews recover 2nd body in search for missing boaters on Tennessee River

Crews recover 2nd body in search for missing boaters on Tennessee River
The three persons were reported missing after the fishermen failed to return from an Obion County club bass tournament. (Source: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 11, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT - Updated March 11 at 1:00 PM

HARDIN, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says crews have recovered the second body in the search for three missing boaters on the Tennessee River in Hardin County.

TWRA says the Hardin County Fire Department recovered the body around 8 a.m. Wednesday near Shiloh National Military Park. The medical examiner’s office in Memphis will identify the body.

The second body was recovered within a mile of the first missing boater who was found Tuesday. Both were found about nine miles from Pickwick Dam where they were last seen Feb. 22.

According to the TWRA, 43-year-old Kenneth Driver and two 15-year-old boys were participants in the Obion County Central High School fishing tournament but missed the weigh-in. Their boat was recovered days after the tournament.

One of the boaters remains missing.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.