Crews recover 2nd body in search for missing boaters on Tennessee River

HARDIN, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says crews have recovered the second body in the search for three missing boaters on the Tennessee River in Hardin County.
TWRA says the Hardin County Fire Department recovered the body around 8 a.m. Wednesday near Shiloh National Military Park. The medical examiner’s office in Memphis will identify the body.
The second body was recovered within a mile of the first missing boater who was found Tuesday. Both were found about nine miles from Pickwick Dam where they were last seen Feb. 22.
According to the TWRA, 43-year-old Kenneth Driver and two 15-year-old boys were participants in the Obion County Central High School fishing tournament but missed the weigh-in. Their boat was recovered days after the tournament.
One of the boaters remains missing.
