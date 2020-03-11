No charges for officers involved in 2018 fatal Bartlett standoff

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 10, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 11:39 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney General announced Tuesday, there are no charges warranted against officers that were involved in a fatal standoff back in 2018.

The suspect’s death could have been suicide after responding officers said 38-year-old Toby Bailey alternately pointed the gun at his and at them during a five-hour standoff in Bartlett. Officers were initially responding to a domestic violence call.

According to the DA’s office, Bailey fired at the officers multiple times throughout the standoff and threatened to kill his wife if officers entered the home.

Upon entering, the DA’s office says officers found Bailey in a small pantry area with a pistol on the floor. An autopsy later revealed Bailey was shot in the chest by officers and shot in the head with his own gun. Both wounds were fatal.

According to the DA’s office, the autopsy report also explains the manner of death cannot be determined as a homicide or suicide but is suicide is more likely.

