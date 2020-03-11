Rain ending for most followed by more rain tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Rain and a few thunderstorms through 3 pm. High temperatures will vary in the low to mid-60s this afternoon and then drop to the upper 50s tonight. Scattered showers will be possible this evening, especially in north Mississippi.
THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 40%. High: 64. Winds will be southeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 30%. Low: 57. Winds south 5 mph.
TOMORROW: Cloudy. 40%. High: 71. Winds southwest 10-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: As the front stalls to our south, there will also be a chance of showers on Thursday. Another cold front will arrive on Thursday night and bring a chance for heavy rain and storms into early Friday morning. The rest of the day will feature showers. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s tomorrow but drop to around 60 degrees Friday.
WEEKEND: Rain chances will continue into the weekend but the best chance of rain will be on Saturday morning and afternoon, but there will be a chance for drizzle through Sunday morning. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s over the weekend.
NEXT WEEK: We will also have a chance for showers on Monday and Tuesday next week. High temperatures will climb to the mid-60s Monday and lower 70s Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.