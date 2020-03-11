Rhodes College suspending in-person classes, moving to remote learning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rhodes College has announced a suspension of all in-person classes in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Classes are cancelled March 16-20 and all in-person classes will now be delivered through remote learning.
School officials are holding a press conference to address the changes. (Mobile users watch here)
Remote learning is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 23 in order to give faculty and students time to prepare for the new phase of the semester. All academic requirements will be met remotely.
Officials say this remote learning format will allow the small classes and one-on-one attention that is a hallmark of a Rhodes education. Faculty will determine the best instructional methods for their classes and will use a variety of platforms and resources to meet their teaching goals.
Issues involving internships and other special learning situations will be handled individually. Rhodes says students who remain in Memphis have the option of continuing their internships with the permission of their host sites.
Students who are able to do so must move out of on-campus housing no later than Wednesday, March 18 by 5:00 p.m. Rhodes will be refunding a portion of the cost of room and board for students who leave campus.
Students with compelling need, like international students, students without reliable internet access, or students without a home or safe home, may request to remain on campus during this time via a waiver request.
All in-person public lectures and gatherings are cancelled for the remainder of the semester. Events that can be delivered remotely may continue.
Intercollegiate athletic competition on campus is also cancelled through the end of the season, effective Wednesday.
Academic advising, counseling services, career advising, and many other student services will be available remotely.
Students with work study jobs should expect to hear from the office of financial aid shortly.
Officials say at this point, the college is not closed, and they do not have plans to close the campus.
