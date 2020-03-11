Some people excused from traffic court appearances over coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is excusing some people from their traffic court appearances in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
A news release from Judge Tarik Sugarmon outlines the criteria for those who are excused:
- Anyone 60 or older
- People with a medical condition that could compromise their immune systems
Effective Thrusday, March 12, those individuals are excused from appearing in person in Divisions 1, 2 and 3, but they must call the Memphis City Court Clerk’s Office at (901) 636-3400 for information on reset dates or dispositions in lieu of court appearances.
The news release says, “These precautionary measures are being taken to protect our most vulnerable citizens from potential exposure to COVID-19, coronavirus.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.