State health officials confirm 2 more cases of coronavirus in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced two new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to nine.
The new cases are in Davidson and Williamson counties. The cases are in the following locations:
- Williamson County -- 5
- Davidson County -- 2
- Shelby County -- 1
- Sullivan County -- 1
County health officials said the Memphis patient acquired the virus through travel within the U.S., but it’s not clear what states the individual visited.
Memphis’ coronavirus case prompted quarantines for more than 70 people in Tennessee and Mississippi, including a Shelby County Schools employee, a UT Health Science Center faculty member, two students at Southwest Community College and a student at Christian Brothers University.
Elsewhere in the Mid-South, Arkansas announced its first presumptive case of coronavirus Wednesday, but Mississippi still has no confirmed cases.
The Shelby County Health Department is giving an update on the coronavirus outbreak Wednesday afternoon. Watch here.
