UofM’s Precious Achiuwa wins AAC Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year honors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis’ Precious Achiuwa was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year Wednesday.
The league’s 12 coaches voted on the honors, making the 6-foot-9 freshman forward the first UofM player to earn FOY since the Tigers joined the AAC seven years ago and the first Tigers’ freshman to be conference player of the year since Keith Lee in 1982. He is also first to sweep both awards since Lee.
On Tuesday, Achiuwa was also named to a pair of all-conference teams -- All-AAC First Team and AAC All-Freshman Team. He joins Tigers’ teammate Lester Quinones on the latter team.
Achiuwa is the only freshman in the nation averaging a double double. He averaged 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds during the regular season and 16.6 points and 11.2 rebounds in 18 conference games.
Achiuwa leads all freshman in the nation with 18 double-doubles and ranks seventh on school’s single-season double-doubles chart.
He is the top freshman rebounder in nation.
Memphis opens play in 2020 Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship at 9 p.m. Thursday against East Carolina. The Tigers (21-10) are the tournament’s No. 6 seed. ECU (11-20, 5-13) is seeded 11th.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.