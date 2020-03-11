UT temporarily suspends in-person classes in response to coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Tennessee is temporarily suspending all in-person classes beginning March 23 as a proactive measure in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
UT Interim President Randy Boyd made the announcement Wednesday, in consultation with chancellors at UT Knoxville, UT Chattanooga, UT Martin and the UT Health Science Center.
UT Chattanooga will suspend in-person classes until March 30, while UT Knoxville and UT Martin will suspend in-person classes until April 3. UT Health Science Center will assess its online options within the next 10 days and communicate directly with its campus community. Clinical rotations in hospitals will continue as usual.
While there are no reports of active confirmed cases involving COVID-19 on any University of Tennessee campus, there are confirmed cases in Tennessee.
Each campus will be sending out specific communications to their faculty, students and staff regarding the details of the suspension and any online accommodations that will be made.
