The Wall That Heals commemorates Vietnam veterans in Ashland, Mississippi

ASHLAND, Miss. (WMC) - The Wall that Heals has made its way to Ashland, Mississippi via motorcycle escort.
This wall features a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. It is 375 feet long and seven and a half feet tall.
Visitors are able to do name rubbings of an individual service member’s name on The Wall.
To commemorate The Wall’s time in Ashland, there will be a memorial ceremony for local Vietnam veterans, both those that survived and those whose names are on the wall.
General Al Hopkins and Congressman Trent Kelly are expected to be in attendance.
This ceremony will be held at the Benton County Fairgrounds at 17136 Highway 5 at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14. Admission is free.
The exhibit is open 24 hours a day and will run from March 12 through March 15. Visitors will also experience a mobile education center.
