Will coronavirus testing be covered by health insurance in Tennessee?

TENNESSEE (WMC) - As the coronavirus spreads across the country, many are asking if testing will be covered by health insurance.
The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance announced all of the licensed major medical insurance carriers will cover the cost of coronavirus testing.
The state has also requested that insurance companies cover the cost of a vaccine if and when one is made available.
Currently, there are seven cases of coronavirus in Tennessee, including one patient that’s currently being treated at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.
Two of the seven cases are in Davidson and Williamson counties. The most recent case is in Sullivan County in east Tennessee.
The Shelby County Health Department would like members of the general public to take simple steps to reduce the spread of coronavirus:
- Washing hands with liquid soap and water, and rubbing for at least 20 seconds, or using alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water are not available;
- Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;
- Staying home if you are sick, especially with respiratory symptoms.
- Regularly cleaning surfaces touched by many people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people 60 and up and individuals with underlying chronic health conditions should stay at home as much as possible and avoid crowds.
The CDC also states wearing face masks is not necessary for the general public and may not provide protection from the virus.
