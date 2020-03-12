AAC basketball tournament canceled because of coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Athletic Conference has decided to cancel its basketball tournament amid concerns over COVID-19.
The tournament was set to take place March 12 through 15 in Fort Worth, Texas. The University of Memphis Tigers were set to play Thursday evening.
According to a release, AAC leadership announced plans to cancel the tournament Thursday as a proactive measure to “protect the safety, health and well-being of our student athletes, coaches and staff and all involved with the tournament.”
The announcement comes a day after the NBA announced it was suspending its season.
The SEC and Big 10 basketball tournaments are also canceled.
