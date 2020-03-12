AAC restricts fans from men’s basketball championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Athletic Conference will not be allowing fans to attend the upcoming 2020 Air Force Reserve Men’s Basketball Championship.
The championship game will be held Thursday, March 12, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
Commissioner Mike Aresco announced Wedneday evening that the audience will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, essential event, team and Conference staff, ESPN personnel, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the 12 participating teams.
“We and the Dickies Arena staff have been monitoring the COVID-19 virus situation in conjunction with local health authorities,” Commissioner Aresco said. “Our top priority is always the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, university administrators and personnel, media, event staff and fans.”
