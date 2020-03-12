Arkansas governor says state has 6 presumptive cases of coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson called a second news conference in as many days to discuss coronavirus.
Hutchinson said overnight he learned there were five more presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to six. All six cases are within four counties -- Saline, Pulaski, Jefferson and Grant.
Hutchinson says they have advised schools in those four counties to close for next two weeks as they work to limit the spread of the virus.
The state’s second presumptive case is an employee at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. The hospital is now working to identify all staff and patients who came into contact with the worker.
The individual with Arkansas’ first case of coronavirus is being treated at a hospital in the Pine Bluff area.
