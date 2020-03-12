Ask the expert: How to clean to protect against coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a lot of misinformation on the internet about the novel coronavirus, including how to kill it with certain cleaning products.
Truth is, you can’t. But you can clean and disinfect your homes, vehicles and businesses to limit the spread of the virus, otherwise known as COVID-19.
If bringing in a cleaning service is out of the question, Pete Duncanson with ServiceMaster has a few suggestions on where to start with your own “deep clean," things that need daily cleanings and some must-have products.
