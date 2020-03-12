Beale Street St. Patrick’s Day parade postponed until next month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Beale Street Merchants Association and Beale Street Management have decided to post their 47th Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, out of an abundance of caution.
The parade was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, and it will now be held Saturday, April 11, at 2 p.m.
Organizers believe the postponement will allow parade guests to enjoy the event without the added health concerns of the current climate.
Despite this delay, organizers want to reiterate that Beale Street is open, Downtown Memphis is open, and they are still welcoming all visitors and guests.
