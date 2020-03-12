Best Life: Is it time to clean up your makeup?

How often do you buy new makeup? Researchers from Aston University examined beauty products, from mascara to eyeliner to lipstick, and found a shocking percent of all products donated for the study were contaminated with the bacteria known to cause staph infections! The number one culprit? Makeup sponges and blenders. These are most susceptible to new bacteria, often left damp after each use. Even worse, 60 percent of consumers admit using them even after dropping them on the floor, and over 90 percent have never cleaned these products.