Best Life: Solving secondary infertility with a one-hour outpatient procedure

NEW YORK, N.Y. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- It’s often called secondary infertility. A couple has their first child and then when they decide they want to have another baby, nothing happens. If there is a medical reason for the delay, the culprit may be a fairly common condition in men.
Little Delilah Mundo is a curious, giggly, bundle of joy for dad, Daniel, mom, Jennifer and big brother, Zachary. But becoming a family of four wasn’t easy. After months of trying, Jennifer started seeing doctors.
Daniel Mundo told Ivanhoe, “There was nothing being red-flagged whenever she would just go for a doctor’s visit. She was fine; she was perfectly healthy.”
So, when Mundo made an unrelated appointment with urologist David Shin, MD, Chief at the Center for Sexual Health and Fertility, Department of Urology, Hackensack University Medical Center, for discomfort, fertility was still on his mind. Dr. Shin diagnosed Mundo with a varicocele. It’s a varicose vein that contributes to 40 percent of all male infertility.
“And what it does is create a heat effect as if the testicles are in a sauna, all day, every day. Now, being in a sauna 10-15 minutes, no big deal. 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Not so good,” Shin explained.
To correct it, Dr. Shin uses a minimally-invasive microsurgical technique called varicocelectomy.
“And we use an operating microscope to look at about 25 times magnification, the veins, so that when we look at it, we tie off the veins that are problematic,” Dr. Shin continued.
Mundo went home the same day. Dr. Shin says on average, most couples conceive about nine months after surgery. For the Mundos, it was much faster.
“I would have to say it happened very late that same month or early the next month,” Mundo said.
Little Delilah was born ten months after Mundo’s procedure.
“This is the best thing I’ve ever done. I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he said.
Dr. Shin says when couples are having fertility issues, it is important for the man to make sure he sees a doctor. Up to 50 percent of the time, infertility issues stem from a complication on the man’s side. In addition to varicocele, infection, genetic defects or other medications could be contributing factors.
Contributors to this news report include: Cyndy McGrath, Producer; Kirk Manson, Videographer; Ken Ashe, Editor.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.