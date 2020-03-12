Dollar General: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $535.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $2.10.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 23 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.02 per share.
The discount retailer posted revenue of $7.16 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twenty-two analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.15 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.71 billion, or $6.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $27.75 billion.
Dollar General shares have increased 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 15%. The stock has increased 32% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DG