First ‘presumptive positive’ case of coronavirus reported in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus, or COVID-19, Wednesday night.
Health officials say final verification will come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The patient is a Forrest County man who recently traveled to Florida.
After confirmation by the MSDH’s Public Health Laboratory, he voluntarily isolated himself at home to prevent further transmission to others. The patient was not hospitalized.
The Mississippi State Department of Health is conducting further investigation to limit spread of the virus from this case.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs will release additional information and guidelines to Mississippians at a press conference Thursday morning at 11 a.m.
