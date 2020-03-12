Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rayshaun Hammonds had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Georgia shot 55% to beat Mississippi 81-63 in the opener of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Jordan Harris added 21 points and Sahvir Wheeler 15 for the 13th-seeded Bulldogs, who never trailed and led by 17 early in the second half. They shot 56% in the first half and made nine of their first 14 after halftime to halt a two-game slide to end the regular season. Georgia will face No. 5 Florida in the second round. Breein Tyree scored 18 points and Devontae Shuler 17 for Ole Miss.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mason Jones scored 22 points before fouling out, and the 11th-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks beat No. 14 seed Vanderbilt 86-73 in the last Southeastern Conference Tournament game open to the general public. The SEC announced a few minutes before tip-off that the league was joining other Power Five conferences in closing the rest of this event to all but players, essential staff and credentialed media. The decision wasn't made inside the arena until halftime with fans booing. Arkansas won its sixth straight over Vanderbilt and now will play No. 6 seed South Carolina. Vandy finishes the season 11-21.
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — 2002 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner War Emblem has died. He was 21. The colt had been at Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Center in Kentucky since 2015. Officials say the cause of death is believed to be a paddock accident but exact details aren't known. A necropsy is pending. War Emblem was transferred to trainer Bob Baffert after winning the Illinois Derby. Three weeks later, he won the Kentucky Derby and then the Preakness to set up a Triple Crown bid. But War Emblem stumbled badly at the start of the Belmont and ended up losing to 70-1 shot Sarava.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former five-time All-Star baseball player Victor Martinez has paid $6,000 to nominate King Guillermo to the Triple Crown series. King Guillermo won the Tampa Bay Derby at 49-1 odds last weekend. Martinez runs his racing operation, Victoria's Ranch, out of Florida. He made the late nomination payment Tuesday. As a result, King Guillermo stands fifth in qualifying points on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard, which determines the 20-horse field for the May 2 race at Churchill Downs. The late nomination phase for the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont stakes ends March 30.