Inmate found dead during security check at MSP

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections says a 42-year-old inmate was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon during a security check at the Mississippi State Penitentiary’s Unit 30.
Emergency personnel were called to the unit, where the inmate was later pronounced dead.
MDOC says there were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will determine the cause and the manner of death.
The inmate’s name will be released once his next of kin is notified.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.