Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has recorded its first case of the new coronavirus. Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the person is from Pine Bluff and is currently in isolation at a hospital. The governor also declared a public health emergency. Hutchinson says the person had traveled out of state recently but had no international travel. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. COVID-19 has infected more than 1,000 people so far in the United States and killed at least 30.