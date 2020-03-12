List of Mid-South schools closing or moving to online courses during coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A number of schools across Tennessee have canceled classes or announced plans to move to online classes as fears mount over the coronavirus outbreak.
*This list will be updated as new information is made available.
PRIMARY SCHOOLS
Municipal schools -- Classes in session as scheduled. (Includes Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland and Millington.)
Shelby County Schools -- Classes canceled March 13 through March 30.
Promise Academy -- Classes canceled March 13 through March 27.
Tipton County Schools -- Classes in session as scheduled.
COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES
Christian Brothers University -- Classes canceled Friday, March 13. Classes resume Wednesday, March 17 with remote learning until April 14.
LeMoyne-Owen College -- Spring break extended a week. Campus to remain open but students encouraged to go home. Classes resume March 30.
Southwest Community College -- Spring break extended until March 20. Classes transition to online March 23 through April. In-person classes resume April 6.
UTHSC -- Online lectures begin March 23. Clinical rotations in hospitals continue as usual.
University of Memphis -- Spring break extended a week. Campus to remain open but students encouraged to go home. Classes resume March 23 with virtual or remote learning for the rest of the semester.
All eight Mississippi public universities -- Spring break extended a week. Campus to remain open but students encouraged to go home. Classes resume March 25 with online courses or other methods. (Includes Alcorn State University, Delta State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi State University, Mississippi University for Women, Mississippi Valley State University, the University of Mississippi and the University of Southern Mississippi.)
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.