Mississippi health officials encourage cancellation of events with 250 people or more

JACKSON, Ark. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Department of Health recommended the cancellation of mass gatherings Thursday after the state’s first presumptive case of coronavirus.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs said they are testing for the virus at the Mississippi State Department of Health. Test results are back in about 36 hours.
The Department of Health is expanding access and making it easier for physicians to order COVID-19 test.
A sample collected by a provider can be transported directly by courier to the public health lab where it’s processed and ran.
The Mississippi State Department of Health is conducting further investigation to limit spread of the virus from this case. Testing is also available through commercial labs.
Officials at the news conference say they recommend limiting gatherings with more than 250 people in attendance.
RECOMMENDATIONS FOR MASS GATHERINGS:
- Anyone 65 or older or with complicated medical conditions should avoid gatherings with 250 people (individual choice)
- Strongly recommending cancelling events with 250 or more
Social distancing is recommended.
RECOMMENDATIONS FOR SCHOOLS:
- The MSDH recommends that schools cancel and delay any mass gatherings.
- They also recommend canceling any group assemblies or unessential and restricting athletic events.
- MSDH said they do not expect to close schools right now in Mississippi.
EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY:
The Department of Corrections is suspending visitation at all facilities where MDOC inmates reside.
“This is about protecting vulnerable people who live in Mississippi," said Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann.
