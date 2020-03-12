Memphis Grizzlies hopes to provide updates to fans soon after NBA suspends season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies released a statement saying the organization fully respects and supports the NBA’s decision to suspend all games.
Wednesday night, the NBA announced it would suspend the season after Utah Jazz player, Rudy Gobert, tested positive for COVID-19.
It’s not clear when games will be played again.
The Grizzlies released this statement:
“We fully respect and support the NBA’s decision to suspend all games in light of the impact of COVID-19. Measures taken to protect the health of our players, staff and fans are the correct ones. For all ticket buyers and fans, we are working through information as we receive it and will provide updates as soon as we have them available. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work through this together.” - Memphis Grizzlies.
The Memphis Grizzlies had 17 games left in its regular season.
