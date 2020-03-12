Memphis Tigers returning home after AAC cancels tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers’ hope for any post season title is no longer alive.
Both the AAC tournament and the NCAA tournament have been cancelled.
Thursday, the Tigers loaded up the buses to head back to Memphis. They had a team meeting before leaving Fort Worth. Afterwards, men’s basketball head coach Penny Hardaway talked to the media and said he was thankful that the conference stepped up and decided to cancel the AAC tournament.
“When you have guys that have been affected in the NBA and the NBA shuts down then it kind of trickles down from there. So we have to understand that it's a silver lining and as far as for us and our safety, and our families safety until they figure out what's going on,” said Penny Hardaway, University of Memphis Head Basketball Coach.
At the time, Hardaway did not know the timeline of the NCAA’s decision on the tournament. We now know there will be no division one men’s basketball tournament.
And for a senior, like Isaiah Maurice, or projected NBA lottery pick, Precious Achiuwa, we may never see him in a Tigers jersey ever again.
