MSDH reports 1st presumptive case of coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus or COVID-19.
The individual is a Forrest County adult male who recently traveled to Florida. After confirmation by the Mississippi State Department of Health’s Public Health Laboratory, the patient voluntarily isolated himself at home to prevent further transmission to others. The patient was not hospitalized.
The Mississippi State Department of Health is conducting further investigation to limit spread of the virus from this case.
Governor Tate Reeves is fully aware of the situation and remains in close contact with the State Health Officer for all elements of COVID-19 response.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs will release additional information and guidelines to Mississippians at an 11:00 press conference tomorrow morning.
Forest County General Hospital has released the following statement:
"A presumptive case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has been identified in Forrest County. The Forrest County resident was never a patient at Forrest General Hospital and is self-isolated at home. The Mississippi State Department of Health released the attached press release this evening. More information will be provided by the MSDH tomorrow during a press conference at 11 a.m., which will be held in Jackson, MS.
Administration, leadership team members system wide, and the Forrest County Board of Supervisors have been assessing supply and equipment inventory and needs, looking at services such as home health and nursing homes, reviewing possible controlled access plans and many other possible scenarios. Planning and preparedness has been a priority. Forrest Health administration has been continuously meeting with several entities to prepare including state, county and city officials, and local organizations."
Final verification will come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
