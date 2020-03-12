3rd body recovered in search for missing boaters on Tennessee River

Members of the Hardin County Fire Department search the Tennessee River for missing boaters. (Source: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 12, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT - Updated March 12 at 11:45 AM

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says crews have recovered the third and final body in the search for three missing boaters on the Tennessee River in Hardin County.

TWRA says the Hardin County Fire Department recovered the body around 7 a.m. Thursday near Shiloh National Military Park.

All three bodies were found about nine miles from Pickwick Dam where they were last seen Feb. 22. The identities of all three bodies are being determined by the medical examiner’s office.

According to the TWRA, 43-year-old Kenneth Driver and two 15-year-old boys were participants in the Obion County Central High School fishing tournament but missed the weigh-in. Their boat was recovered days after the tournament.

